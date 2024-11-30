Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hang Seng Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $11.92 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.
Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.1359 dividend. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.
