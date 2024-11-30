Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys New Position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 4.31% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSSX opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $27.59.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

