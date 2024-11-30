Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rises By 47.8%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

