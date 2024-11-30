Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 3,006 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,756,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,848,000. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $107,525,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.22 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

