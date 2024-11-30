Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.86% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $52,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

