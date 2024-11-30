Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,137,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 375,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 335,915 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 82,890 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSBR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 467,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,519. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

