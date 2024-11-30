iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
Shares of ITHUF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iAnthus Capital
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.