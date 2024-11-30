iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ITHUF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.