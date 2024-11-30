Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 380.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BDX opened at $221.90 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $249.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 70.03%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.