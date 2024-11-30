The Root Network (ROOT) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Top Exchanges

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. The Root Network has a total market cap of $59.39 million and $6.01 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Root Network has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One The Root Network token can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Root Network

The Root Network was first traded on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,820,515 tokens. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,446,820,515 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.04184614 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $7,038,039.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

