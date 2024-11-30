BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,984 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.11% of Cheniere Energy worth $45,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $224.10 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $225.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

