Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 30,724 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $112,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,459 shares of company stock worth $26,080,251. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $542.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.50 and a 1 year high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.