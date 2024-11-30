Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $46,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 34,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

