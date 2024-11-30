Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lowered its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 64.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,749,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 1,856,478 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 706,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

