Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $134.60.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
