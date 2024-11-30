Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $134.60.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.