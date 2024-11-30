TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $232.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.95. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.