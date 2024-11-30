Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives $271.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $271.20.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Barclays upped their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. The trade was a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock worth $22,478,942. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at $260,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $251.60 on Monday. Cencora has a one year low of $195.83 and a one year high of $253.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

