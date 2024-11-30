Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.80 Million Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,370 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the second quarter worth about $195,461,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ADT by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,646,113 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ADT by 61.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,359,752 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $93,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADT by 75.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,862,453 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $59,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 30,360,559 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $230,740,000 after purchasing an additional 780,762 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. ADT’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

