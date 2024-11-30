Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,736 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

