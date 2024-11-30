L.M. Kohn & Company Has $780,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $615.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $582.62 and its 200 day moving average is $558.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $465.36 and a one year high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.