Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 53.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $153.60 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,695,599.04. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,919 shares of company stock worth $2,993,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.