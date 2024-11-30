The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $29.71 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $29,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $82,485,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $49,145,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160,269 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 59.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 223,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,132,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 89.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,745,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $323.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,198.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.02. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.91 and a 1-year high of $332.05.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

