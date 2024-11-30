El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the October 31st total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $5.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.09.
El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile
