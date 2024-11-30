El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the October 31st total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $5.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

