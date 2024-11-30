Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Down 18.3% in November

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Silicom by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 59.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Silicom in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Silicom Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SILC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.03. 47,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,470. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.