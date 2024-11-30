Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 371,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,873 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 1.2% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $23,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,597,000.

EWY stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

