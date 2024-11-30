NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOVW opened at $2.45 on Friday. NeoVolta has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

