NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NeoVolta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEOVW opened at $2.45 on Friday. NeoVolta has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.
NeoVolta Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NeoVolta
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.