Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 82,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 286,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 197,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 551.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,407 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $81.91 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $82.72. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.47.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

