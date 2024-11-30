Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,938,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 93.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $181.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $141.97 and a one year high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.68.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

