Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,422 ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 60.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,861,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $345,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,245.49. The trade was a 17.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,375.

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $50.49 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

