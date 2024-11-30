Insider Selling: Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Insider Sells $14,014.00 in Stock

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) insider Karen E. Morgan-D’amelio sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $14,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,052.80. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Rhinebeck Bancorp stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

