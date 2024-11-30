Captrust Financial Advisors Has $25.12 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400,582 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 164,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 272,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

