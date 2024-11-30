iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $54,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 248,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

