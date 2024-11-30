COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 26.5% in November

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 0.7 %

CICOY stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.2787 dividend. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

