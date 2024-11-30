Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 113,200 Shares

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 113,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.47, for a total transaction of C$279,207.80.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 400,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.55, for a total transaction of C$1,020,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$519,240.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 39,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$10,469.52.

On Thursday, September 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 52,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$137,564.78.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 33,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$87,984.96.

Lavras Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

Lavras Gold stock opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

