Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Robin Anne Bienenstock Buys 2,156 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,189.33.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 4.7 %

CCA stock opened at C$70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$50.82 and a twelve month high of C$72.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.36.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.922 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.50.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

