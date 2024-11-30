Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Robin Anne Bienenstock Buys 2,156 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,189.33.
Cogeco Communications Trading Up 4.7 %
CCA stock opened at C$70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of C$50.82 and a twelve month high of C$72.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.36.
Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.922 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
