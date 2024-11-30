Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

LBSR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 44,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,988. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.