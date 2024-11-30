Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
LBSR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 44,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,988. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
