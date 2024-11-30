NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1,285.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NVR by 22.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at $931,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $9,235.58 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,052.58 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,400.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8,631.35.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $125.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

