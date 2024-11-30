ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

ONEOK stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

