Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,844 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $41,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.40.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $702.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $656.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $426.78 and a 52 week high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

