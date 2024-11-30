The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 49,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 66.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,609,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

