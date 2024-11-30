PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 736.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,482 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,256.23. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $386,523.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,061.15. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,533 shares of company stock worth $1,378,252. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

