97,839 Shares in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIK. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viking by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Viking by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $46.45 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

