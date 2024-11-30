Praetorian PR LLC Buys 200,000 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Praetorian PR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Nomura comprises 1.2% of Praetorian PR LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Praetorian PR LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,783,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nomura by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after buying an additional 1,713,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the second quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 212,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

NMR opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

