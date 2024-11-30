PDT Partners LLC Purchases 52,644 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,644 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SFL worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SFL by 1,375.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

SFL Trading Up 0.3 %

SFL stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.68.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). SFL had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

About SFL



SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

