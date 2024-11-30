Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) is PDT Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the period. Roblox makes up approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $89,304,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,543,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $10,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at $236,932,451.07. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,013,607 shares of company stock worth $48,434,122. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of RBLX opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

