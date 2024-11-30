Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Increases By 21.2%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Dorel Industries stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.77.

DIIBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Dorel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

