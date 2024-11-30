Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the October 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance
SKRE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,990. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.