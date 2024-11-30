Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the October 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

SKRE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,990. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

