UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,950 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $77,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $1,965,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,450 shares in the company, valued at $41,202,383.50. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $135.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

