Wasatch Advisors LP Has $60.37 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,119 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.91% of AXIS Capital worth $60,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $2,044,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $453,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 64.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 131.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 254,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,265,000 after buying an additional 144,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 92.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 80,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $93.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.