Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,170 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

