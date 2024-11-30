Widmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,150,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,069,000 after acquiring an additional 141,312 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3,098.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 127,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 123,994 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7,077.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,619 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 26.9% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 405,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 85,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $55.49 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

